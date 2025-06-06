Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Cricket Association Moves HC Seeking Quashing Of FIR

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administrative committee on Friday moved the High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR against them in connection with the stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
The petition filed by committee president Raghuram Bhat, secretary A Shankar, and treasurer E S Jayaram is scheduled for hearing at 2.30 pm today before a bench of Justice Krishna Kumar. Police on Thursday registered an FIR against RCB, event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had on Thursday instructed the state DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment and KSCA in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part.
According to the petitioners, the High Court has already registered a suo motu petition, and there is no room for another FIR to be registered and investigated. "The responsibility of maintaining the gates of the stadium was with the RCB franchise and police officials. KSCA only rents out the Chinnaswamy Stadium," read the petition.
The KSCA officials added that the police have filed a case against the petitioner under pressure, and there is no direct evidence connecting them with the incident.
The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 47 were injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, four officials of RCB and DNA Entertainment were taken into custody were detained by the police in connection with the stampede.
