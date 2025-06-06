ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Cricket Association Moves HC Seeking Quashing Of FIR

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administrative committee on Friday moved the High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR against them in connection with the stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The petition filed by committee president Raghuram Bhat, secretary A Shankar, and treasurer E S Jayaram is scheduled for hearing at 2.30 pm today before a bench of Justice Krishna Kumar. Police on Thursday registered an FIR against RCB, event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had on Thursday instructed the state DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment and KSCA in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part.

According to the petitioners, the High Court has already registered a suo motu petition, and there is no room for another FIR to be registered and investigated. "The responsibility of maintaining the gates of the stadium was with the RCB franchise and police officials. KSCA only rents out the Chinnaswamy Stadium," read the petition.