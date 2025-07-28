Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Government Revokes Suspension Of Five Police Officers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Monday revoked the suspension of five police officers including three IPS officers.

These officers - B Dayanand, Vikash Kumar Vikash, Shekhar Tekkannavar, all IPS officers- and C Balakrishna, a DySP and A K Girish, an inspector - were kept under suspension on the orders of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 holding them responsible for the stampede that occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium prior to the celebrations of the maiden IPL victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As many as 11 people died and over 70 people injured in the June 4 stampede.

"Since both the Judicial Commission and the Magisterial Committee have completed their enquiry into the stampede and submitted their reports and also the five officers submitted requisition, the Government has decided to revoke their suspension," the Government order said.

However, these police officers will continue to face the departmental enquiry as decided by the cabinet.

The one man Judicial Commission headed by retired Justice John Michael Cunha in its report submitted to the Government on July 11 held these police officers guilty for allowing the celebration event despite the organisers not taking prior permission from the authorities concerned.

“The police officers themselves were found working on bandobast at the command of the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police apparently in collusion and in nexus with the organisers even before the activation of the arrangements by the organisers,” the report said.

The report also highlighted that the security provided by the police was inadequate and ineffective to meet the exigency. “Out of 515 men and officers deputed for bandobast, only 79 men and officers were posted outside the gates to manage and control the crowd. Even these personnel were not visible at the venue during the crisis.

Even the staff working at the control room failed to alert the security staff positioned in and around the entry gates contributing to the severity of the incident. Despite the signs of overcrowding and rising risk the exit gates were not opened in time. “It was a serious act of negligence on the part of security authorities and absence of emergency protocols,” the Justice Cunha report said.