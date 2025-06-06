Bengaluru Stampede: Court Restrains Police From Taking Coercive Action Against KSCA Officials

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Friday directed police not to take any coercive action against the three officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) against whom an FIR was filed in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations that claimed 11 lives.

Petitions were filed by KSCA administrative committee chairman Raghuram Bhat, treasurer E S Jairam and secretary A Shankar, seeking to quash the FIR filed against them at the Cubbon Park police station. After hearing the petitions, Justice S R Krishna Kumar granted interim relief to the KSCA officials.

The court has also directed the petitioners to cooperate with the police investigation and not to leave the jurisdiction of the court. The next hearing of the case has been adjourned to June 16.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered immediate suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner and top police personnel. He also instructed police to arrest officials of KSCA and DNA Event Management Company holding them responsible for the June 4 stampede. After this, police had started searching for the officials.

The stampede took place when a huge crowd of fans thronged at Chinnaswamy Stadium to participate at the felicitation ceremony organised by the KSCA to honour the RCB players after they won the maiden IPL trophy after 18 years.

Meanwhile, the High Court declined to grant relief to Nikhil Sosale, Marketing and Revenue head of RCB, who along with three others were arrested early Friday morning.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar said the court cannot pass any order without hearing the State and adjourned the hearing to Monday next week.

"I will have to give a chance (to the State). Any matter, wherever a person is in custody....which is moved at 2.30 PM, I am not passing orders without giving a chance. I cannot do it right now," the court said.

Nikhil challenged his arrest claiming it illegal as it was made by an in-charge investigating officer and that too on the basis of a cabinet decision. Meanwhile, Nikhil, Sumanth (another staff of RCB), Kiran and Sunil Mathew of DNA, were sent in judicial custody till June 19 by the 14th ACJM Court.