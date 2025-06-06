Bengaluru Stampede: City Police Commissioner Suspended; Karnataka Govt Orders Arrest Of KSCA, RCB officials

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka government suspended senior IPS officers including Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand. The government also ordered the arrest of the senior representatives of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, and DNA Event Management Company in connection with Wednesday's stampede that claimed the lives of 11 youngsters.

"Today's cabinet discussed yesterday's stampede thread bear. Prima facie it appeared that the irresponsibility and negligence of the KSCA, RCB, and the event management company led to this tragic incident. So the cabinet decided to arrest them and initiate legal proceedings against them," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

Besides, the cabinet also ordered a judicial probe into the alleged negligence of three organizations. Retired Justice Michael Cunnah will lead the one-man commission of inquiry. Apart from the Police Commissioner, suspended police officers include: Vikash Kumar Vikash, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West, Shekhar Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, C Balakrishna, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park and A K Girish, Police Inspector, Cubbon Park.

"In my forty years of political life, I have not seen this kind of tragedy. It has distraught us," Siddaramaiah said adding that the Government will not spare anyone responsible for this tragedy.