Minor Tiff Leads To Murder Of Software Professional

Bengaluru: A minor tiff over getting cigarettes from a shop resulted in an alleged murder of a software professional in Bengaluru. The accused Prateek has been arrested by the personnel of Subramanyapura Police Station on the charges of killing Sanjay.
The incident took place on May 10 at Vasantapura Crossing on Kanakpura Road. Sanjay and Karthik, both software professionals working from home on the night shift, decided to go out for a cup of tea at a roadside stall.
At that moment Prateek reached the spot in a car along with his wife. He asked Sanjay to get him cigarettes while he did not bother to get down from the vehicle. A tiff ensued over this. The shopkeeper and Prateek’s wife intervened to resolve the matter.
But later when Sanjay and Karthik were driving back on their motorcycle they were allegedly hit by an enraged Prateek from behind. The act was captured by the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
Police sources said that both of them sustained injuries and Sanjay could not survive. A seriously injured Karthik is currently undergoing treatment.
What was initially thought to be an accident by the Police turned out to be a case of murder on the examination of the CCTV footage.
An earlier attempt to murder case that was registered in the matter at the Subramanyapura Police Station has now been converted into a case of murder.