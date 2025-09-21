ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Scrambles To Fix Pothole Crisis In IT Corridors As Pressure Mounts

“Thousands of potholes have been filled, but rain and traffic create new ones every night,” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said and urged MLAs to ensure judicious use of constituency funds in repairs, without indulging in cosmetic measures for politics.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government was fast-tracking tenders and investing in jetpatcher technology to repair potholes during wet weather. He also warned of disciplinary action against officials who fail to meet the deadline.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has set an October 31 deadline to fix pothole-ridden roads, including Outer Ring Road and Whitefield, of key IT corridors in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has been tasked with speeding up repairs amid growing public anger and political pressure.

Meanwhile, the GBA has introduced centralised software to track road conditions and contractor progress, with Chief Commissioner Rao directing officers to update them on the progress of the repairs. The officials have also been mandated to upload ward-level damage reports with photos so that executing agencies are held accountable for any substandard restorations.

Despite these efforts, public frustration remains high, and industry leaders warn of broader consequences.

“The GBA has gone into hyperdrive, filling potholes. But are they doing it scientifically, or is this just a cover-up?” asked software engineer Kumar Vaidya.

Shruti, an HR manager, claimed that some IT firms were even considering moving out because of the poor infrastructure. “The poor infrastructure and road connectivity affect employees’ safety and productivity. If this issue is not addressed, it will have serious implications for the IT sector,” she said.

The BJP blamed the state for “failing infrastructure and administrative inertia.” The party has also decided to hold a stage “rasta roko” (road blockade) on Wednesday (September 24) in all 224 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka in protest against the condition of the roads in the state, State President of BJP B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.

“People are upset with the state of the roads. We will hold 'Rasta Roko' for one hour from 11 am on Wednesday,” he said.