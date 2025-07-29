ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Schools Swap Junk Food for Healthier Choices, Guided by Students and Boards

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: School canteens and tuck shops across Bengaluru are undergoing a quiet but significant shift. In line with recent advisories from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), many schools are replacing high-sugar and high-oil snacks with healthier options to promote long-term student wellness.

This transition is a response to the board’s warning about the increasing cases of Type 2 diabetes, obesity, dental problems, and metabolic disorders among schoolchildren. These health risks are closely linked to the easy availability of processed and sugary food in schools.

From Delhi Public School-North to Institutions of Central Muslim Association, school menus are being reimagined. Cakes, pastries, ice creams, and fizzy drinks have disappeared from shelves. Samosas now have mixed vegetable fillings and are served only twice a week. Traditional chips have been replaced by makhana (fox nuts), roasted peanuts, and dry fruits. Toffees and chocolates have given way to smaller portions of chikkis (peanut bars).

Even commonly preferred items like vegetable puffs are being served less frequently. “We’ve introduced alternatives like egg and paneer puffs, and boiled egg sandwiches so that students have protein-rich options and aren’t dependent on puffs every day,” said Mrs. Gnanamoni Franklin, Principal at Goodwill School.

At school events, too, sweets are being gradually replaced. “We used to distribute laddus and chocolates on Independence Day, Teacher's Day and Children’s Day. Now, we give students dry fruits instead,” shared Masulin Arul, principal of Pristine School.

One of the unique aspects of this change is the active role played by student councils. At Delhi Public School-East, students took charge by conducting a calorie analysis of available snacks and recommending healthier alternatives.

Schools are also stepping up awareness efforts. Awareness boards explaining the recommended daily sugar intake and risks of high-sugar diets have been placed around campuses. Some schools are conducting sessions with health professionals and integrating nutrition topics into classroom discussions and assemblies.

“We never served junk food in our school. But after the CBSE circular, we started hosting doctor-led awareness sessions and included these topics in assemblies. Healthy eating is now part of our school culture,” said Saniya Farheen, administrator at CMA Group of Institutions.