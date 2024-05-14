ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru School Gets Hoax Bomb Threat Mail, Probe On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

Bengaluru School Gets Hoax Bomb Threat Mail, Probe On
School in Bengaluru gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be hoax(ETV Bharat/ File)

On receiving a mail threatening to blow up the campus, authorities of a private school in Bengaluru informed police. Later, the threat mail turned out to be a hoax.

Bengaluru: A private school in Bengaluru received an email on Tuesday claiming that bombs had been planted at the campus. School authorities informed police and the bomb threat was declared a hoax following extensive searches.

The mail was sent to the official mail address of the school principal in Kempapura. Authorities noticed the mail after the school opened at around 7:30 am today, triggering panic among the staff members. It was found that the mail had been sent at 12:20 am.

The authorities immediately alerted the Amrithalli Police, who along with bomb disposal and dog squads rushed to the campus. The entire building was evacuated and a thorough search operation was launched. During which, no suspicious item or explosive was found. Police later declared the bomb threat mail a hoax.

An officer of Amrithalli police station said that investigations have been initiated to trace the sender of the threat mail.

Earlier in the day, four hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat mails while two days back, a private hospital under Amrithalli police station got a bomb threat.

On Monday, many schools in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow received bomb threat mails and all were later found to be hoax. Also, similar bomb threat mails were sent to several airports across the country.

