Bengaluru: Meat, Non-Veg Food Banned In Air Force Station Area During Aero India Show

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike issued a public notice on the ban on non-veg foods from January 23 to February 17 in Air Force station area.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 8:43 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on the sale of meat, fish and other non-vegetarian foods near the Air Force station region in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, where the Aero India 2025 will be organized from February 10 to 14.

The ban will be in place within a 13 km radius of the Air Force station from January 23 to February 17. According to a public notice issued by the office of the Joint Commissioner, BBMP. “All meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels/restaurants should close their meat, chicken and fish shops from January 23 to February 17. The ban includes serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes has also been banned,” the notice said.

Any violation of the ban will attract punishment under the BBMP Act 2020 and Rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules of 1937, the notice added.

The ban has been imposed as a safety precaution to avoid incidents of bird hits during the aircraft practice sessions and also during the show which is held every two years.

Aero India is the biggest aviation show held in the country with over 800 exhibitors including defence manufacturers and investors expected to participate in it. Over seven lakh visitors are also expected to witness this year’s show.

