Bengaluru Celebrates Russian Artist Nicholas Roerich’s Iconic Works on His 150th Birth Anniversary

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru is honoring the legendary Russian artist and philosopher Nicholas Roerich on his 150th birth anniversary with a special exhibition titled "Vspominaya Roerich." The event celebrates Roerich’s extraordinary contributions to art and cultural heritage, showcasing 36 of his iconic works.

The exhibition, which opened on Friday, was inaugurated by Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on 8 November, alongside Russian Consul General Valerii Khodzhaev and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath President B.L. Sankar. It will be open to the public until November 18.

Made Bengaluru his Home

Nicholas Roerich, born on October 9, 1874, was a Russian artist celebrated for his vibrant landscapes, mystical themes, and dedication to preserving cultural heritage. Roerich uniquely connected Russian and Indian cultures, blending Eastern spirituality with Western art techniques. His vision extended beyond art; he advocated for the protection of cultural sites in times of war, culminating in the 1931 Roerich Pact, which called for the safeguarding of cultural treasures during conflicts.

In India, Roerich’s legacy was strengthened by his son, Svetoslav Roerich, and his daughter-in-law, Indian actor Devika Rani, who made Bengaluru their home and helped establish the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in 1960. Recognizing his impact, the Indian government awarded Roerich the title of ‘Navratna’ - one of nine artist treasures - making him the only non-Indian artist to receive this honor.

A Mission for Peace and Cultural Preservation

Roerich’s passion for peace led him to create the Banner of Peace, symbolized in his painting "Madonna Oriflamma" (1932), representing a global movement for the protection of cultural assets. His lifelong campaign to protect art and culture in times of conflict is particularly relevant today as wars continue to destroy irreplaceable heritage. Roerich’s message rings true as many cities worldwide suffer damage similar to what he envisioned decades ago.