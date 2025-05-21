ETV Bharat / state

'Suffered Immense Physical Agony,' Bengaluru Resident Demands Rs 50 Lakh From BBMP For Damaged Roads

Bengaluru: A 43-year-old resident of Richmond Town has sent a legal notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), demanding ₹50 lakh in compensation for health issues he claims were caused by the city’s deteriorating road conditions.

Dhivya Kiran, the complainant, alleged that years of commuting on broken and potholed roads have led to serious neck and back problems. In the legal notice served through Advocate K.V. Laveen, Kiran accused the BBMP of gross negligence and failure to maintain essential civic infrastructure.

According to the notice, Kiran made five visits to orthopaedic specialists and four emergency visits to St. Philomena’s Hospital, where he underwent injections and other treatments for severe pain. Doctors have reportedly linked his condition to the repeated shocks and jerks experienced during daily travel on damaged roads.

“My client has suffered immense physical agony. He has undergone medical procedures, is on constant medication, and has been forced to avoid all forms of travel that worsen his condition,” Advocate Laveen said.

The notice also described the emotional and psychological toll on Kiran, including sleep disturbances, anxiety, and episodes of intense pain. “He has experienced crying out in pain, loss of sleep, anxiety, and mental distress, all of which have disrupted his daily life and functioning,” it added.