'Suffered Immense Physical Agony,' Bengaluru Resident Demands Rs 50 Lakh From BBMP For Damaged Roads

Bengaluru: A 43-year-old resident of Richmond Town has sent a legal notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), demanding ₹50 lakh in compensation for health issues he claims were caused by the city’s deteriorating road conditions.
Dhivya Kiran, the complainant, alleged that years of commuting on broken and potholed roads have led to serious neck and back problems. In the legal notice served through Advocate K.V. Laveen, Kiran accused the BBMP of gross negligence and failure to maintain essential civic infrastructure.
According to the notice, Kiran made five visits to orthopaedic specialists and four emergency visits to St. Philomena’s Hospital, where he underwent injections and other treatments for severe pain. Doctors have reportedly linked his condition to the repeated shocks and jerks experienced during daily travel on damaged roads.
“My client has suffered immense physical agony. He has undergone medical procedures, is on constant medication, and has been forced to avoid all forms of travel that worsen his condition,” Advocate Laveen said.
The notice also described the emotional and psychological toll on Kiran, including sleep disturbances, anxiety, and episodes of intense pain. “He has experienced crying out in pain, loss of sleep, anxiety, and mental distress, all of which have disrupted his daily life and functioning,” it added.
Kiran said his mobility is now severely restricted. He can no longer travel by auto-rickshaws or two-wheelers, and even cab rides cause discomfort. This, he said, has affected both his personal freedom and professional commitments.
The ₹50 lakh compensation demand includes costs for past and future medical treatment, emotional distress, loss of mobility, and ongoing travel for medical consultations. An additional ₹10,000 is being sought to cover the cost of the legal notice.
Kiran has warned that if the BBMP fails to respond within 15 days, he will initiate further legal proceedings. These could include a civil suit for damages, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court, and complaints to the Lokayukta and the State Human Rights Commission.
The notice comes at a time when public safety on Bengaluru’s roads is under renewed scrutiny. On Monday, three people, including a 12-year-old boy, lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Two of the victims were electrocuted while trying to drain floodwater from an apartment basement in BTM Layout.
