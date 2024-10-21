ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Faces Downpour: Schools Shut, Colleges On Alert For Safety

Bengaluru: Due to incessant rain, the District collector has issued an order announcing a holiday for Anganwadis and schools in Bengaluru City on Monday (October 21).

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students, said the Collector. However, all other degree courses, post-graduate programs, diplomas, engineering, and ITIs will remain open.

A general instruction has been given to the heads of the colleges and the concerned persons to consider some points while conducting lectures in the colleges. If there are weak, dilapidated buildings such buildings cannot be used for lectures. In this regard, the heads of the colleges should pay attention to the good condition of the college buildings and take appropriate measures to avoid any accidents, said authorities.

As a precautionary measure, the lack of learning time caused by the holiday is to make up by holding extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays. Parents and college Heads of students should ensure that students do not go to low-lying areas with water. They should ensure the safety of vehicles used by students to go to college.