Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation: Psychiatrist, Policeman Held For Assisting LeT Operative

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a prison psychiatrist and a city Armed Reserve policeman, following extensive searches in two districts of Karnataka in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group's prison radicalisation case of 2023, NIA said.

Searches were conducted at five locations in Bengaluru and Kolar districts of the state, leading to the arrest of Dr. Nagaraj, a psychiatrist, Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara of Bengaluru, assistant sub-inspector Chan Pasha, and Anees Fathima, mother of an absconding accused.

During the searches, various digital devices, cash, gold and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the arrested accused and other suspects. The case (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI) relates to the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and digital devices, including two walkie-talkies, from the arrested persons, who were conspiring to unleash terror activities in Bengaluru city to further the nefarious agenda of the LeT.

As part of the conspiracy, Dr Nagaraj is accused of smuggling mobile phones for use by prison inmates, including Tadiyandaveed Naseer alias T Naseer, a life-time convict lodged in terror cases at the Central Prison in Bengaluru.

Nagaraj was supported by one Pavithra in this activity. Besides houses of Nagaraj and Pavithra, NIA also searched the house of Anees Fathima, mother of the absconder, Junaid Ahmed who was involved in passing instructions from Naseer to her son for raising funds and handing over the same to Naseer in prison.

As per NIA investigations, ASI Chan Pasha had, in 2022, been involved in passing information related to T Naseer's escort from prison to various courts in exchange for money. NIA has already chargesheeted nine accused, including absconder Junaid Ahmed, under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act in the case. Investigations and efforts to track the absconder are on.