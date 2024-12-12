Atul Subhash Death: Bengaluru Police Team Leaves For UP To Interrogate Accused

Bengaluru: A team of Bengaluru's Marathihalli police, which is investigating the suicide of software engineer Atul Subhash (34), left for Uttar Pradesh to interrogate his wife and other accused.

The team led by PSI Jnanadev, the investigating officer of the case, has left for Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and relative Sushil Singhania will be interrogated.

Based on the complaint filed by Atul Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar, an FIR had been registered against the accused at Marathihalli police station under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The team, which has left for Uttar Pradesh, will first issue a notice and interrogate the deceased's wife, a police official said. "Legal action is likely to be taken if the accused do not cooperate with the investigation. The police team will the visit Bihar to record the statements of Atul Subhash's parents and brother," the official said.

Atul Subhash, a native of Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on December 9 at his home in Manjunatha Layout, Bengaluru. He left behind a suicide note of around 24 pages, said police.

Subhash got married to Nikita Singhania in 2019 and the couple has a four-year-old son. "It has been alleged that Singhania had filed a false complaint against Subhash with the help of her family. The accused did not even allow Subhash to meet his son and demanded Rs 30 lakh rupees instead. During court proceedings, Singhania and her family threatened Subhash to pay Rs 3 crore failing which he would die," Whitefield Division DCP Shivakumar Gunare had said.