Bengaluru Police Rescue Toddler Girl Abducted By Mentally Ill Woman

The Bengaluru police successfully located a girl missing from the Vyalikaval police station limits, near Devaiya Park, and returned her to her parents.

Toddler girl at the police station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police successfully located a girl missing from the Vyalikaval police station limits, near Devaiya Park, and returned her to her parents. According to police, the woman who took the child was suffering from mental illness, and they apprehended her for questioning.

The incident occurred on Thursday on Pipeline Road in Malleswaram, when the woman took a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler. The girl went missing around 9:20 AM while her parents were preparing to send their eldest child to school.

CCTV footage captured an unidentified woman luring the child, who was playing outside the house, by speaking to her. A case was registered at the Vyalikaval police station based on the complaint filed by the parents.

