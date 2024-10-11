ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Bust Fake Currency Racket, Arrest Five Accused

Bengaluru: The Halasuru Gate Police have arrested at least five persons for allegedly printing fake 2,000-rupee notes and attempting to exchange them at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.

The arrested accused are AK Afzal Hussain (29) of Sirigere in Ballari district, Praseeth (47) of Pondicherry, Kerala-based Mohammad Afnas (34), Nooruddin Alias Anwar (34) and Priyesh (34), they said.

Police have recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 52.40 lakh and two mobile phones from them.

On September 9, Afzal tried to exchange Rs 24.68 lakhs of fake 2,000-rupee notes for 500-rupee notes at the RBI’s Bengaluru branch located on Nripatunga Road. However, the officials drew suspicion and when they checked the authenticity of the notes, it came to light that they were fake notes.

The Assistant General Manager of RBI Bank, Bhim Chaudhary, immediately brought it to the police’s notice and filed a complaint after which the accused was arrested.