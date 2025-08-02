ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Namma Metro To Chug On Yellow Line Soon As Corridor Gets Safety Clearance

A view of the car bodies that arrived at Titagarh plant for the Yellow line Namma Metro ( ANI )

Bengaluru: The Yellow Line of Namma Metro is expected to open for passenger service from August 15 as the newly built corridor gets safety clearance from the Commission of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, Southern Circle (CMRS) on Thursday issued a safety clearance for the much-delayed corridor and the same has been confirmed by the Urban Development Department (UDD) officials.

"Yes, the Government has received the authorization from CMRS. The Government will soon approach the Centre for opening the line," said a senior UDD official. The UDD is expected to formally write to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs soon to finalise the date of inauguration of the new line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to green flag the 18.8 km corridor connecting RV Road to Bommasandra via Silk Board Junction and Electronics City.

Even though the civil works on the new line got over a few months back, the shortage of trains delayed its operations. The BMRCL is mulling operationalizing all 16 stations from day one and not just three stations as earlier planned.