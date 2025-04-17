Bengaluru Muslim Leaders Meeting Highlights Concerns Over Waqf Act And Caste Census Report

Bengaluru: A joint meeting of Muslim legislators and community leaders was held at Sabeel ur Rashad Arabic College to discuss recent developments related to the caste census in Karnataka and the Waqf Act currently under legal scrutiny in the Supreme Court.
The gathering was organised by the Muslim Legislature Forum and saw the participation of religious scholars, legal experts, activists, and political figures. The meeting focused on the implications of the caste census report prepared by the Karnataka Cabinet and the central government's amendments to the Waqf Act, which many participants consider contentious.
Minister for Minority Affairs Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLC Abdul Jabbar, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Naseer Ahmed, former minister Roshan Baig, and former Waqf Board chairman Anwar Basha were among the politicians in attendance.
From the religious and social leadership, Ameer-e-Shariah Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi, Maulana Maqsood Imran, Maulana Shabbir Nadvi, Mufti Iftekhar Qasmi of Jamiatul Ulema Hind, Maulana Naushad Qasmi of All India Milli Council, advocate Mohammed Taher, Syed Shafiullah, and Shahid Ahmed participated in the deliberations.
The participants discussed the legal and community impact of the Waqf Act and agreed to monitor its progress in the Supreme Court. “We will wait for a concrete decision from the court before deciding the next steps,” one attendee said.
On the caste census, the group evaluated the potential social consequences and acknowledged the need for further consultation once the report is officially published.