Bengaluru Murder: Husband Killed Wife With Knife During Fight In A Bit Of Rage, Police Say

Bengaluru: In a major revelation into the horrific murder of a woman by her husband, who later stuffed the body in a suitcase, police has said that the accused killed his wife in a bit of rage and later attempted suicide.

The murder took place on March 26 under Hulimavu police station limits of Bengaluru. Police sources said that the accused Rakesh killed his wife Gauri in a fit of rage and then attempted suicide himself.

The murdered Gauri is originally from Belagavi. She lost her father when she was 5 years old and was raised under the care of her mother. Rakesh was the son of Gauri's mother's brother and lived in Mumbai. According to police investigation, Gauri had fallen in love with Rakesh and later the two got married. But Gauri's mother and brother were against their marriage according to police.

According to police, as Gauri did not get along well with Rakesh's family, the two lived separately. While Gauri was a graduate in the mass communication department, Rakesh was a B.Com graduate. Gauri and Rakesh, who had come to Bengaluru a month ago, were living in a house in Dodda Kammanahalli under Hulimavu limits, police said.

Rakesh, who had recently been appointed as a project manager in a private company, had started working from home. Gauri was also looking for a new job.

According to police, there was a fight between the two on March 26 over the issue of finding a job for her. At this time, Gauri, in anger, threw a knife from the kitchen at her husband Rakesh, police said adding the knife hit Rakesh's hand and injured him.

Enraged by this, Rakesh stabbed Gauri in the neck with the same knife and killed her, police said. Later, he stuffed his wife's dead body in a suitcase. While carrying the suitcase, its handle was cut. Later, Rakesh left the suitcase at home and left in his car, the police explained.

On March 27, Rakesh had called Gauri's brother and told him that he had 'murdered Gauri'. Later, Rakesh, who was leaving for Pune, consumed cockroach medicine on the way and went to the local police station and informed about the murder of his wife, according to police.

The police immediately admitted Rakesh to a local hospital in Satara. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Pune. Later, the police visited the Pune hospital and took the accused into custody.