Support Women With Machines, Tools And Land, Not Handouts: KASSIA’s Usha Rani At MSME Conclave

Bengaluru: As the India MSME Conclave 2025 unfolds in Bengaluru, bringing together over 250 industry players and policymakers, one voice stood out for its grounded honesty — Usha Rani, entrepreneur and Director at the Karnataka Small Scale Industrial Association (KASSIA). Speaking at the event, she raised critical questions about the inclusivity of government policies for women entrepreneurs.

“For a woman, running a business comes with the dual responsibility of managing the household and the enterprise,” Usha Rani told ETV Bharat. “It becomes possible only when the family extends support.”

Rani, who balances her business along with an active role in KASSIA initiatives, acknowledged the role her family and professional circle played in enabling her journey. “Thanks to my family’s support and coordination from KASSIA leadership, I am able to participate in platforms like the MSME Conclave,” she said.

However, when it comes to government schemes, she said that many of them fail to reach women entrepreneurs effectively. “Several schemes exist, but their benefits do not always reach every woman. The government needs to address this gap.”

She advocated for increased subsidies and the introduction of reservation in key schemes to support women-led enterprises. “Reservation is important. It ensures that women are not sidelined and get a fair chance,” she emphasized.

Land acquisition remains another major hurdle for small industries, especially women-run units. “Whether it’s KSSIDC or KIADB, acquiring land has become difficult. Many of us are forced to rent buildings, which adds to operational costs. The government should identify genuine entrepreneurs and allot land directly to them,” she added.

Rani was also critical of schemes that promote financial dependency. Referring to Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme, she said, “Instead of giving monthly handouts, the government should give tools—like machines or land—so women can earn with dignity. Teach women how to fish, don’t just give them fish.”

She linked the growing labour shortage in industries to the rise of such freebie schemes, observing that both youth and women are increasingly opting out of the workforce. “This is where we need policies that rebuild work culture. Organizations like FKCCI, KASSIA, ICCI, and Peenya Industries Association are ready to mentor and support new entrepreneurs. But the government must do its part.”

The MSME Conclave, inaugurated by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, aims to accelerate growth in the sector through collaboration, innovation, and dialogue. Yet Rani’s message was clear — if India’s MSME ecosystem truly aims to grow, it must ensure women are not left behind.