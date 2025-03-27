ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Man Murders Wife, Dismembers Body, And Stuffs It In Suitcase; Accused On The Run

Forensic department officials carry the body of a woman murdered by her husband for post-mortem in Bengaluru on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident similar to a recent murder in Meerut, a man killed his wife, dismembered her body, and stuffed it in a suitcase. The crime took place in Dodda Kammanahalli under the Hulimavu police station limits. The accused, Rakesh, a Maharashtra native, murdered his wife, Gauri Sambekar (32), and later called her parents, falsely claiming she had died by suicide.

Shocked by the news, Gauri’s parents immediately reported the incident to the police in Maharashtra. Acting on their information, Bengaluru’s Hulimavu police visited the couple’s house and discovered the gruesome crime. The motive behind the murder is still unclear, police said.

Rakesh and Gauri, who were married for two years, had recently purchased a house in Dodda Kammanahalli and moved in a month ago. Both worked in a private company and were working from home at the time of the incident.