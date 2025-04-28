Bengaluru Man Killed, Body Buried In Tamil Nadu's Theni Following Dispute Over Fake Jewellery; Seven Arrested

Theni: At least seven persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a Bengaluru-based man to death and later burying his body following a dispute over selling fake jewellery here in Tamil Nadu. Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab other suspects in the case.

As per reports, 40-year-old Dileep from Bengaluru in Karnataka, along with his nephew Kazhuva (37), had been selling decorative glass items in various parts of Theni district, Tamil Nadu. It has been alleged that the duo also sold fake jewellery during their travel.

When Dileep and Kazhuva reached out to one Mohan from Andipatti, the latter discovered that the jewellery they brought for sale was fake. Tactfully, Mohan called both of them to Theni New Bus Stand, from where Mohan and his associates allegedly took them by car to a farm near Theni which was owned by Jayakumar. At the farm, both Dileep and Kazhuva were tied to a tree and beaten black and blue. Later, the miscreants released Kazhuva, and threatened him saying, "Run away or we will kill you." Dileep, however, was kept confined in the farm, and allegedly murdered by the assailants.

Victim Dileep (ETV Bharat)

When Kazhuva informed his relatives about the incident, Dileep's relative Nirmala (47) filed a complaint at the Theni police station, acting on which a case was registered and police managed to arrest Mohan based on the information provided by Kazhuva. Subsequently, police also arrested Jayakumar, Murugan, Akash, Muthupandi, Sathishkumar, and Soumyan and intensified its investigation.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that two years ago, Dileep and Kazhuva had allegedly cheated accused Jayakumar of Rs 2 lakh by selling him fake jewellery. They again tried to deceive his relative Mohan, which triggered the attack. It was during interrogation of the accused that police learnt of the murder and the burial spot.

"Probe revealed that Dileep was murdered during the assault and his body was then secretly buried. When Murugan revealed this during interrogation, police went to the place where Dileep's body was buried. With the help of a JCB, digging activity was carried out in presence of Periyakulam Taluk Officer Marudhu and Assistant Superintendent of Police Kelkar Subramania Balachander," said a senior police official.

"After Dileep's body was identified by his relatives, an autopsy was conducted. Seven people have been arrested so far. We are continuing investigation to find out if others are involved in the case. All suspects will be nabbed soon," the official added.