Bengaluru Mall Denies Entry To Dhoti-Clad Farmer; FIR Filed Against Owner, Security Guard

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing furore over an elderly farmer being denied entry at GT World Mall, an FIR was registered against its owner and security guard on Thursday, officials said. Earlier, based on the farmer's complaint, KP Agrahara police had registered a case in this connection.

On Tuesday, Fakirappa, a farmer from Haveri had gone to GT World Mall along with his son and wife to watch a movie at around 6 pm. However, the security guard allowed his wife and son, Nagaraj to enter but stopped him at the entrance on grounds that his dress was inappropriate.

According to Nagaraj, his father was wearing a shirt and a dhoti and despite pleading with the security guard for more than half an hour, the latter did not allow him inside the mall.

Nagaraj shared the incident on social media, alleging that the guard had misbehaved with his father. In a video of the incident that went viral, the farmer's son was seen showing the video of the security guard denying entry to his father. The guard had reportedly asked the farmer to change into trousers in order to enter the premises citing the managerial policy rules.