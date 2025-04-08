ETV Bharat / state

Empowering Women, Enhancing Safety: Bengaluru Launches Free Auto-Driving Training Program

Bengaluru: In a bold push to improve women’s safety and challenge gender norms in public transport, a free auto-driving training program for women was launched on Monday in the Rajajinagar Assembly Constituency near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The initiative, led by B.PAC (Bangalore Political Action Committee) in collaboration with Adarsha Auto Union, aims to empower women with driving skills while promoting safer travel options across the city.

"More Women on the Roads Means Safer Roads"

The event was inaugurated by Suresh Kumar MLA, who voiced strong support for the program and its broader societal impact. “If more women enter the auto-driving field, Bengaluru will become an even safer city,” Kumar stated. “I am very happy to see more women joining this profession,” he added.