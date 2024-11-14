ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru's Krishi Mela 2024 Kicks Off With Focus On Integrated Farming, Climate-Smart Digital Agriculture

Karnataka Agriculture Minister Emphasized Technology-Driven Integrated Farming at Krishi Mela after inaugurating the event.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy inaugurates Bengaluru Krishi Mela 2024 (L) and poses with a corn variety
Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy inaugurates Bengaluru Krishi Mela 2024 (L) and poses with a corn variety (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Bengaluru: Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has highlighted the profitability and sustainability of integrated farming when combined with modern technology. Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day agricultural fair organized by Bengaluru Agricultural University at GKVK on Thursday, Chaluvarayaswamy urged farmers to embrace research and technology to boost yields while reducing costs.

The Minister underscored India’s agricultural progress since the 1960s Green Revolution, noting the jump in food grain production from 45.4 million tonnes in 1964-65 to 332.22 million tonnes in 2023-24, with a target of 437 million tonnes by 2047. He emphasized the critical role of research by agricultural universities in developing high-yield, low-cost crop varieties suited to climate-smart practices.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy (R) presents a flower plant to an official at the Bengaluru Krishi Mela 2024
Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy (R) presents a flower plant to an official at the Bengaluru Krishi Mela 2024 (ETV Bharat)

He also took to X after inaugurating the event.

"On the occasion of "Krishimela - 2024" held at Gandhi Agricultural Science Centre, various demonstrations including demonstration of integrated farming system, demonstration of agricultural machinery were inaugurated and observed. MLAs Mr. Sarath Bachegowda, Mr. S.R. Vishwanath and other dignitaries were present on the occasion," Chaluvarayaswamy wrote in the post.

With this year’s fair themed “Climate Smart Digital Agriculture,” Chaluvarayaswamy called it an important platform for farmers to explore ways of increasing income and economic resilience. More than 78 lakh farmers and 125 lakh agricultural laborers are engaged in agriculture across Karnataka, and the state has prioritized support through machinery subsidies and crop insurance payouts.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy drives a tractor at Bengaluru Krishi Mela 2024
Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy drives a tractor at Bengaluru Krishi Mela 2024 (ETV Bharat)

The fair, featuring 650 stalls showcasing the latest technologies and innovations, is one of the country’s largest agricultural events, drawing thousands of attendees each year.

