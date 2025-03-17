ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Man Impersonates Police Inspector Using Fake ID, Case Registered

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have registered a case against a man accused of forging a police constable's ID number to pose as an inspector. The accused, identified as Anand S., was found in possession of a fake identity card that falsely designated him as an inspector, despite lacking signatures from senior officers.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving information about Anand's suspicious activities. Upon verification, it was confirmed that the ID card he was using was fraudulent. "The suspect was misusing a fake police ID, and after thorough verification, we have registered a case," police officials stated.

Further inquiry revealed that the ID number Anand used actually belonged to a constable named Doddabassappa K. from the S.R. Nagar police station. The accused had manipulated the details by replacing the original photograph with his own and altering the designation to 'Inspector.'