Bengaluru Karaga Lights Up Tech City With Spirit, Tradition and Togetherness

Benglauru: Silicon Valley’s historic Karaga Mahotsava held annually on the full moon night of the Chaitra month, was celebrated with grandeur on Saturday. Lakhs of devotees gathered to witness the iconic midnight procession, a symbol of cultural pride and deep spiritual devotion.

At the heart of the celebration was Jnanendra Vahnivanshi, the priest of Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, who carried the floral Karaga on his head for the 15th consecutive year—marking a personal milestone and reinforcing a legacy of discipline and service.

Despite a brief delay due to unexpected rains, the procession began around 1:30 AM. Clad in a turmeric-coloured saree and traditional bangles, Jnanendra moved gracefully in rhythm with the percussion ensemble, flanked by the veerakumaras—devotee-guardians who accompanied him throughout the night. The city resonated with the chants of "Govinda, Govinda" and the sound of conches and drums, as crowds showered flowers in reverence.

The grand midnight celebration of the historic Karaga Mahotsava in Bengaluru also saw the participation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who witnessed the procession and paid their respects during the event.

The 10-day festival began on April 4 and will continue until April 14. (ETV Bharat)

A highlight of the Karaga festival remains its stop at the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet. In a gesture maintained for over three centuries, the Karaga bearer, representing Goddess Draupadi, paused at the Muslim shrine where dargah caretakers welcomed the procession with folded hands. This ritual is a cherished symbol of interfaith respect and harmony, especially relevant in today’s social climate. “This tradition reminds us that unity in faith and shared values is stronger than division,” said a devotee present at the scene.

The 10-day festival began on April 4 and will continue until April 14. Daily rituals at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple include special poojas, abhishekam, and maha mangalarathi. Free prasada is distributed daily to nearly 2,000 devotees, welcoming people from all communities.

The Karaga route spanned Bengaluru’s oldest neighbourhoods, with stops at temples, local shrines, and homes of the Vahnikula community. From Halasuru Pete to K.R. Market, from the Annamma Devi Temple to Sulkalpet, each location offered prayers and floral tributes to the sacred Karaga.

This year, a political row emerged over the alleged lack of government funding. The JD(S) accused the government of neglect, while Congress clarified that the BBMP had already released funds. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while visiting the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, offered prayers and extended his wishes for the festival’s success.

In a time where societal divides often dominate headlines, the Bengaluru Karaga continues to offer a powerful message—of unity, devotion, and the enduring strength of shared cultural heritage.