Bengaluru Gets Infra Boost In CM Siddaramaiah's 16th Budget

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a big bonanza for Bengaluru by announcing a slew of infrastructure projects besides increasing the yearly grant to the IT city from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.

"My Government always gives priority to improving basic infrastructure in Bengaluru city, which makes a major contribution to the State's economy", Siddaramaiah said in the state budget for 2025-26.

Among others, the CM announced setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the effective utilisation of Rs 7,000 crore of annual grants and implementing major developmental works on a priority basis.

CM Siddaramaiah also announced several infrastructure projects to mitigate vehicular congestion and ensure smooth movement of traffic in Bengaluru. These projects include a 45 km double decker flyover at a cost of Rs 8,916 crore along with the Namma Metro Phase 3 Project, constructing 3,000 km of new roads along canal buffer zones, developing 460 km arterial and sub-arterial roads at a cost of Rs 660 crore and building flyovers and grade separators of 120 km length.

He also announced a Rs 413 crore comprehensive health programme to be implemented over the next three years to make Bengaluru a city of global health standards. "This is being taken up under the Brand Bengaluru Plan," the CM added.