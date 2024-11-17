Bengaluru Hotelier Charred To Death Inside Car; Cops Confirm Suicide

Bengaluru: A 42-year-old person was charred to death after his car caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Muddinapalya of Byadarahalli in the city. After probing the matter, police concluded it was a case of death by suicide. The deceased, Pradeep, is a resident of the second level of Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru.

Pradeep, a hotelier, was driving a car which halted near Muddinapalya colony around 2:45 pm on Saturday. He sat inside the vehicle for a while after the car suddenly went up in flames. Spotting smoke, the locals rushed to the vehicle only to discover a person trapped inside. The fire department was immediately alerted which sent a batch of firefighters to douse the fire after which the charred body of Praddep was taken out. A voluntary case was registered followed by the initiation of an investigation.

It is said that Pradeep was upset with a huge unpaid debt and unable to cope with the stress took this drastic step. It is learned that he poured petrol on himself while sitting inside the car and set himself ablaze.

"As the car was fully engulfed in flames, it was not possible to identify the dead body earlier. The body was identified based on the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the road where the car halted. Further investigation is being carried out in the case," an official of Byadarahalli Police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.