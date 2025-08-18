Bengaluru’s Hebbal Flyover Extension Opens, May Ease Traffic By 30% But Shift Congestion To Mekhri Circle

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Monday inaugurated the long-awaited Hebbal flyover extension, aimed at easing one of Bengaluru’s most notorious traffic bottlenecks.

The new loop provides a direct corridor from KR Puram and Nagawara towards Mekhri Circle, significantly benefiting motorists traveling to central Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport.

Built by the BDA at a cost of around Rs 94 crore, the 500–700-metre structure took nearly 31 months to complete. Officials estimate that traffic at Hebbal Junction, where commuters often face long snarls, could reduce by nearly 30 per cent.

Speaking at the event, Shivakumar said, “This project had been pending for years. After taking charge, I ensured the release of funds and necessary approvals. While this section has been completed at a cost of around Rs 180 crore, the overall project is estimated at Rs 300 crore. More work, including an additional loop and tunnel, will be completed in the coming months.”

While the extension is expected to ease pressure at Hebbal, traffic police officials have warned that congestion may now intensify at Mekhri Circle, particularly near the underpass. Trial runs conducted earlier showed smoother traffic at Hebbal but longer waiting times towards Mekhri.

To address this, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering widening roads around Mekhri Circle. Land belonging to the Defence Ministry has been identified for potential use, which could enable smoother diversions towards RT Nagar, Jayamahal and Vasanth Nagar.

According to the Deputy CM, another loop connecting East Bengaluru and a one-kilometre tunnel near Esteem Mall are in the pipeline. “By November, commuters will see further progress. This infrastructure will also be crucial during emergencies and for airport-bound traffic,” he said.

For now, the flyover is open to the public and is expected to provide at least partial relief to daily commuters. However, the larger challenge of managing Bengaluru’s growing traffic burden will depend on how quickly the planned expansions and complementary measures are implemented.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several ministers, including Krishna Byre Gowda and Byrathi Suresh, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Chairman N.A. Harris, senior officials, and former MP Ramya.

The new ramp was opened with the symbolic cutting of the ribbon by the Chief Minister and the flagging-off of a vintage motorcycle by the Deputy CM.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP and national president of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress-led state government for organising the inauguration during the peak office hours, causing inconvenience to commuters.

He complained that he was stuck at Hebbal Junction for nearly 50 hours on his way to Delhi for attending the Parliament session this morning along with thousands of people and had almost missed his flight.

"Hebbal Road was a nightmare this morning.....All because the state government chose a Monday morning peak hours as the appropriate time for the flyover inauguration program. A long weekend was just behind us - they could easily have picked a time with minimal disruption." he posted on his X handle.

Surya alleged that comfort of commuters is the last thing that the state government considers. "But the last thing ever considered is the comfort of commuters. Neither in project design nor in inauguration planning is the public kept in mind. It’s always for the politicians, by the politicians," he added.