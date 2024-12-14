ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Head Constable Dies By Suicide; Blames Wife, Father-In-Law In Purported Death Note

The incident occurred after Tippanna, who was posted at the Hulimavu police station, returned home after completing his shift.

Bengaluru: Head Constable Dies By Suicide; Blames Wife, Father-In-Law In Purported Death Note
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old police head constable died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday night, allegedly jumping in front of a train in Byappanahalli, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred after Tippanna, who was posted at the Hulimavu police station, returned home after completing his shift. A "heated argument" broke out between him and his wife, which is believed to have led him to take the extreme step, they said.

Tippanna left a one-page death note in Kannada, alleging torture and harassment by his wife and father-in-law, police said. In the purported note, he claimed that on December 12, his father-in-law had threatened him at 7.26 pm, telling him to either die or be killed so that his daughter could live in peace.

According to police, Tippanna, who married in 2021, did not have any children. On the day of the incident, he had worked his 8 am to 2 pm shift before returning home. Police said that following the "dispute" with his wife, he left the house and ended his life.

Railway authorities informed the police, and a team was dispatched to the spot. Based on the death note and preliminary investigation, a case has been filed under different sections of the BNS, including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation against Tippanna's wife and father-in-law.

Further investigation is underway, said a senior police officer. This alleged suicide comes close on the heels of the case of a techie who ended his life in Bengaluru recently, citing harassment by his estranged wife and her family.

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old police head constable died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday night, allegedly jumping in front of a train in Byappanahalli, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred after Tippanna, who was posted at the Hulimavu police station, returned home after completing his shift. A "heated argument" broke out between him and his wife, which is believed to have led him to take the extreme step, they said.

Tippanna left a one-page death note in Kannada, alleging torture and harassment by his wife and father-in-law, police said. In the purported note, he claimed that on December 12, his father-in-law had threatened him at 7.26 pm, telling him to either die or be killed so that his daughter could live in peace.

According to police, Tippanna, who married in 2021, did not have any children. On the day of the incident, he had worked his 8 am to 2 pm shift before returning home. Police said that following the "dispute" with his wife, he left the house and ended his life.

Railway authorities informed the police, and a team was dispatched to the spot. Based on the death note and preliminary investigation, a case has been filed under different sections of the BNS, including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation against Tippanna's wife and father-in-law.

Further investigation is underway, said a senior police officer. This alleged suicide comes close on the heels of the case of a techie who ended his life in Bengaluru recently, citing harassment by his estranged wife and her family.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAD CONSTABLE DIES BY SUICIDEKARNATAKA POLICE SUICIDEBENGALURU POLICE DIES BY SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.