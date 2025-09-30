ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Girl Run Over By Lorry While 'Trying To Avoid Pothole', Dies On Spot

Bengaluru: In an unfortunate incident, a 22-year-old girl student died in an accident allegedly while trying to avoid a pothole in Bengaluru. Deceased Dhanushree, a second-year B.Com student, died after she was run over by a tipper lorry near Budigere Cross on Monday morning, officials said.

The mishap occurred when the girl was on her way to college on her scooter.

As per police, when Dhanushree was approaching Budigere Cross, her scooter was hit by a tipper as she tried to avoid a pothole on the road. When she fell, the tipper ran over her, killing her on the spot. Following the incident, K.R. Puram traffic police rushed to the spot. However, the driver fled the scene along with the tipper.

Avalahalli Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dhanushree's mother. With tears in her eyes, she said Dhanushree had dreamed of studying well and wanted to become an IAS officer. "I used to drop her off at college every day, but today she went to college alone on the scooter," she said, her voice choked with grief.