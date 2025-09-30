Bengaluru Girl Run Over By Lorry While 'Trying To Avoid Pothole', Dies On Spot
Dhanushree's mother, struggling through tears, said her daughter had dreamed of studying well and becoming an IAS officer.
Bengaluru: In an unfortunate incident, a 22-year-old girl student died in an accident allegedly while trying to avoid a pothole in Bengaluru. Deceased Dhanushree, a second-year B.Com student, died after she was run over by a tipper lorry near Budigere Cross on Monday morning, officials said.
The mishap occurred when the girl was on her way to college on her scooter.
As per police, when Dhanushree was approaching Budigere Cross, her scooter was hit by a tipper as she tried to avoid a pothole on the road. When she fell, the tipper ran over her, killing her on the spot. Following the incident, K.R. Puram traffic police rushed to the spot. However, the driver fled the scene along with the tipper.
Avalahalli Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dhanushree's mother. With tears in her eyes, she said Dhanushree had dreamed of studying well and wanted to become an IAS officer. "I used to drop her off at college every day, but today she went to college alone on the scooter," she said, her voice choked with grief.
A senior official of Avalahalli police station said, "An FIR has been registered against the tipper driver based on a complaint filed by Majimalar, the mother of deceased Dhanushree.
"Dhanushree, the second of three daughters, was studying B.Com at a private college near K.R.Puram, and lived with her mother in Baiyyappanahalli, Bidarahalli. As usual, she was riding her scooter near Budigere Cross to go to college when a tipper hit her scooter as she tried to avoid a pothole on the road. The student died on the spot after the tipper ran over her," the official added.
It is pertinent to mention here that following widespread criticism by public, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally toured the city last Saturday and instructed officials to repair the potholes within a month.
