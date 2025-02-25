ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Gears Up For Maha Shivaratri: With Festive Preparations, Markets Overflow, Temples Adorned For Grand Celebrations

Bengaluru: The Garden City is bustling with preparations as devotees gear up to celebrate Maha Shivaratri on February 26, 2025. The city is witnessing an atmosphere of devotion, with temples being decorated, markets flooded with shoppers, and people preparing for the traditional observances of the festival.

With the festival just around the corner, markets across Bengaluru are experiencing a surge in activity. Devotees are thronging flower stalls, fruit vendors, and pooja supply shops to buy essentials for their rituals. Marigolds, jasmine, and bilva leaves, considered sacred for Lord Shiva, are in high demand. Traders report that the festive rush has led to a slight increase in prices, particularly for flowers and dairy products, which are essential offerings for the deity.

The rising summer heat has added to the hustle and bustle, but devotees remain undeterred, eagerly making purchases to ensure a seamless celebration. As part of the religious observances, many devotees are observing traditional fasting, consuming only fruits, milk, or special vrat foods.

A day before the festival, some follow the practice of eating a single meal to prepare their minds and bodies for worship. On Maha Shivaratri, devotees wake up early, take a purifying bath, and dress in new clothes before performing the pooja, which is often conducted multiple times throughout the night.