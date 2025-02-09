Bengaluru Gears Up For Aero India 2025, Asia’s Leading Aerospace Event

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is gearing up to host the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition from February 10 to 14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Themed "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," the event aims to highlight India's growing capabilities in aerospace technology while fostering international collaborations and business partnerships.

Aero India 2025 will bring together over 700 exhibitors, including top defence firms, aerospace manufacturers and technology innovators from across the world. It will also feature high-profile government delegations, defence ministers and industry leaders. The first three days will be exclusively for business visitors, allowing discussions on defence deals, investments and collaborations. The final two days will be open to the public, offering thrilling aerial displays and exhibits showcasing the latest advancements in aviation.

One of the major highlights of this year’s Aero India will be the debut of the Russian Su-57, a fifth-generation fighter jet making its first international flying appearance. The United States Air Force will showcase two F-16s and two F-35s on static display, marking the first time both rival fifth-generation jets will be presented together in an international setting.

Additionally, Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer will showcase the KC-390 Millennium, a strong contender for India’s Medium Transport Aircraft tender. Industry leaders like Boeing, Dassault and Lockheed Martin will also be participating, displaying their latest innovations in military and commercial aviation.

To ensure smooth operations, the Karnataka government has put strict security measures in place. A ban on flying drones, paragliders and balloons in Bengaluru during the event has been enforced to prevent unauthorised aerial activities. Authorities are also implementing enhanced traffic management and security arrangements around Yelahanka Air Force Station to accommodate the large influx of visitors.

Aero India 2025 will serve as a platform to promote India’s indigenous defence manufacturing under the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives. The Ministry of Defence aims to attract foreign investments in joint ventures with Indian firms, strengthening the country’s self-reliance in defence production.

Despite the excitement, the event has sparked discussions on its local impact. Previous editions have faced criticism over environmental concerns, noise pollution and traffic congestion. The surge in visitors often leads to inflated accommodation costs, affecting residents and businesses. Some critics argue that public funds used for such events could be allocated to social welfare projects. However, proponents highlight the economic benefits, including job creation, tourism growth and Bengaluru’s rising prominence as a global aerospace hub.

With an impressive lineup of aircraft, top industry participation and strategic business discussions, Aero India 2025 is poised to be a landmark event in India’s aerospace and defence landscape. While the event brings economic and technological advantages, it also raises important questions about balancing progress with environmental and social responsibilities. As the countdown begins, Bengaluru is set to once again capture global attention as the centre of aerospace innovation.