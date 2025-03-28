Bengaluru Garbage Workers' Strike Halts Waste Collection, Sparks Sanitation Crisis Threat

Bengaluru: The city’s waste management services have come to a halt as thousands of garbage cleaners and drivers launched an indefinite strike against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Solid Waste Management wing. Their primary demand is the implementation of the IPD Salappa report and the regularisation of their services. As a result, 5,300 auto tippers and 700 garbage trucks have been taken off the roads, disrupting waste collection across the city.
Mass Protest at BBMP Headquarters
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the BBMP head office, demanding fair treatment and job security. Anticipating tensions, police took several protestors into preventive custody but released them later in the evening.
Thyagraj, president of the Karmikara Samrakshane Organisation, who is leading the movement, revealed that over 500 members had assembled at the BBMP office to press their demands. However, the police restricted their entry and detained several individuals.
Workers Demand ‘Direct Payment’ Employment
“Our demand is genuine. BBMP has neglected cleaners and drivers for too long. Instead of hiring through contractors, they should be employed under the ‘direct payment’ scheme,” said Thyagraj. He added that the protest would further escalate to ensure the strike’s impact.
City Braces for Waste Collection Crisis
With garbage collection services halted, residents are likely to face mounting waste accumulation in the coming days. Protest leaders have warned that if the strike extends for three days, the city could see a severe sanitation crisis.
Activists Lend Support
Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Kathyayini Chamraj, Executive Trustee of CIVIC, a civic rights organisation, highlighted the plight of pourakarmikas and gangmen. “BBMP should directly employ these workers rather than relying on contractors. If the strike persists, the consequences will be severe, with uncollected garbage piling up across Bengaluru,” she cautioned.
As the protest gains traction, all eyes are on the BBMP’s response and whether negotiations can prevent a full-fledged sanitation crisis in the city.