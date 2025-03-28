ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Garbage Workers' Strike Halts Waste Collection, Sparks Sanitation Crisis Threat

Bengaluru: The city’s waste management services have come to a halt as thousands of garbage cleaners and drivers launched an indefinite strike against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Solid Waste Management wing. Their primary demand is the implementation of the IPD Salappa report and the regularisation of their services. As a result, 5,300 auto tippers and 700 garbage trucks have been taken off the roads, disrupting waste collection across the city.

Mass Protest at BBMP Headquarters

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the BBMP head office, demanding fair treatment and job security. Anticipating tensions, police took several protestors into preventive custody but released them later in the evening.

Thyagraj, president of the Karmikara Samrakshane Organisation, who is leading the movement, revealed that over 500 members had assembled at the BBMP office to press their demands. However, the police restricted their entry and detained several individuals.

Workers Demand ‘Direct Payment’ Employment

“Our demand is genuine. BBMP has neglected cleaners and drivers for too long. Instead of hiring through contractors, they should be employed under the ‘direct payment’ scheme,” said Thyagraj. He added that the protest would further escalate to ensure the strike’s impact.