Bengaluru Garbage Workers Strike: 5,300 Auto Tippers, 700 Trucks Off Roads

Bengaluru: The waste management services in Bengaluru came to a halt as thousands of garbage cleaners and drivers launched an indefinite strike against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Solid Waste Management wing on Thursday.

The primary demand of the protesting workers is the implementation of the IPD Salappa report and the regularisation of their services. As a result, 5,300 auto tippers and 700 garbage trucks have been taken off the roads, disrupting waste collection across the city.

Mass Protest at BBMP Headquarters

Hundreds of protestors gathered at the BBMP head office, demanding fair treatment and job security. Anticipating tensions, police took several protestors into preventive custody but released them later in the evening.

Thyagraj, president of the Karmikara Samrakshane Organisation, who is leading the movement, revealed that over 500 members had assembled at the BBMP office to press their demands. However, the police restricted their entry and detained several individuals.

Workers Demand ‘Direct Payment’ Employment