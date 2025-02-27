Bengaluru GAFX 2025 Kicks Off, Showcasing The Future Of Immersive Media

Bengaluru: "Bengaluru continues to be at the forefront of immersive media and technology," said Karnataka Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge at the inaugural session of Bengaluru GAFX 2025.
"This event brings together visionaries and pioneers to shape the future of AVGC-XR," said Kharge. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, emphasised the importance of global collaboration and innovation in the industry.
The event, which runs until March 1 at a five-star hotel in the city, is India’s largest gathering in the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector. Organized by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with ABAI, the conference carries the theme 'Future of Immersion: EXPERIENCE. EXPLORE. DISRUPT.', focusing on advancements in immersive storytelling and emerging technologies.
GAFX 2025 brings together leading studios, experts, and innovators to showcase developments in AVGC-XR (Extended Reality). The event explores trends such as real-time rendering and the transformative applications of virtual and augmented reality.
A major highlight of the event is the unveiling of a partnership between Zebu Animation and Tinkle by cine star Rana Daggubati, bringing India’s iconic comics to life through advanced animation.
The India Pavilion will showcase AVGC talent from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam, promoting regional collaboration. The Esports National Championship will feature India’s top four teams competing in the Counter-Strike 2 grand finale, adding high-energy gaming action.
Investor Connect will facilitate engagement between over 25 leading investors and 50 AVGC-XR startups, providing opportunities for funding and mentorship. A special session will focus on Indian comics, with Tinkle, Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, and Pran Studios discussing their future and impact on intellectual property development. Experts from Deloitte, Autodesk, AMD, Nvidia, Myelin Foundry, and Adobe will examine AI’s role in content creation and immersive experiences.
Additionally, GAFX 2025 will explore the convergence of AI and AVGC-XR, with industry leaders sharing insights on virtual production and innovation in content creation. Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) will showcase groundbreaking AVGC startups in the Startups Innovation Zone. Strengthening international partnerships, the Karnataka Government will establish a Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), fostering collaboration with France, Australia, the UK, Scotland, Uzbekistan, and Italy in AVGC-XR advancements.
With an expected attendance of over 20,000 industry professionals, Bengaluru GAFX 2025 aims to shape the future of immersive media, reinforcing Bengaluru’s role as a global AVGC hub.