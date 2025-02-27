ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru GAFX 2025 Kicks Off, Showcasing The Future Of Immersive Media

Bengaluru: "Bengaluru continues to be at the forefront of immersive media and technology," said Karnataka Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge at the inaugural session of Bengaluru GAFX 2025.

"This event brings together visionaries and pioneers to shape the future of AVGC-XR," said Kharge. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, emphasised the importance of global collaboration and innovation in the industry.

The event, which runs until March 1 at a five-star hotel in the city, is India’s largest gathering in the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector. Organized by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with ABAI, the conference carries the theme 'Future of Immersion: EXPERIENCE. EXPLORE. DISRUPT.', focusing on advancements in immersive storytelling and emerging technologies.

GAFX 2025 brings together leading studios, experts, and innovators to showcase developments in AVGC-XR (Extended Reality). The event explores trends such as real-time rendering and the transformative applications of virtual and augmented reality.

A major highlight of the event is the unveiling of a partnership between Zebu Animation and Tinkle by cine star Rana Daggubati, bringing India’s iconic comics to life through advanced animation.