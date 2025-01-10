ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Father-Son Duo Brutally Bitten, Injured By Rottweiler; FIR Registered Against Dog Owner

The Rottweiler dog dragged the four-year-old child to the stairs and brutally bit him when he was playing near his house in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Father-Son Duo Brutally Bitten, Injured By Rottweiler; FIR Registered Against Dog Owner
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 seconds ago

Bengaluru: A four-year-old child, Rishan, and his father were critically injured after a Rottweiler dog bit them hard at Kadiraiyanpalya in the Indiranagar area here on January 5, police said

The injured child's mother filed a case against the owner of the dog at Indiranagar police station on January 8, they said. Rishad and Rasika, who hail from Kerala, were at home when the incident took place. In the same building, Mangeswari and her son Sanjay kept their Rottweiler dog unchained.

Previously, the victim's family warned them several times to tie up the dog. But despite their negligence, just like another usual day, on January 5, Rishan was playing near the house. At that time, the dog dragged him up the stairs and started biting him, a senior police official said.

Hearing his son's scream, Rishad immediately headed to the spot and saved the child from the murderous dog. Thereafter, he was also severely bitten and injured by the dog. The injured father-son duo were admitted to a private hospital and are recovering, the senior police official added.

As per previous records, some other residents were also brutally injured by the same dog. Despite this, the owner showed negligence by not taking any precautions.

Read More

  1. School student bitten inside classroom by stray dog in Kerala's Palakkad
  2. Dog bite in Telangana: 5 children injured on Sunday

Bengaluru: A four-year-old child, Rishan, and his father were critically injured after a Rottweiler dog bit them hard at Kadiraiyanpalya in the Indiranagar area here on January 5, police said

The injured child's mother filed a case against the owner of the dog at Indiranagar police station on January 8, they said. Rishad and Rasika, who hail from Kerala, were at home when the incident took place. In the same building, Mangeswari and her son Sanjay kept their Rottweiler dog unchained.

Previously, the victim's family warned them several times to tie up the dog. But despite their negligence, just like another usual day, on January 5, Rishan was playing near the house. At that time, the dog dragged him up the stairs and started biting him, a senior police official said.

Hearing his son's scream, Rishad immediately headed to the spot and saved the child from the murderous dog. Thereafter, he was also severely bitten and injured by the dog. The injured father-son duo were admitted to a private hospital and are recovering, the senior police official added.

As per previous records, some other residents were also brutally injured by the same dog. Despite this, the owner showed negligence by not taking any precautions.

Read More

  1. School student bitten inside classroom by stray dog in Kerala's Palakkad
  2. Dog bite in Telangana: 5 children injured on Sunday

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROTTWEILER BITES MINOR BOYROTTWEILER BITES FATHER SON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.