Bengaluru: Father-Son Duo Brutally Bitten, Injured By Rottweiler; FIR Registered Against Dog Owner

Bengaluru: A four-year-old child, Rishan, and his father were critically injured after a Rottweiler dog bit them hard at Kadiraiyanpalya in the Indiranagar area here on January 5, police said

The injured child's mother filed a case against the owner of the dog at Indiranagar police station on January 8, they said. Rishad and Rasika, who hail from Kerala, were at home when the incident took place. In the same building, Mangeswari and her son Sanjay kept their Rottweiler dog unchained.

Previously, the victim's family warned them several times to tie up the dog. But despite their negligence, just like another usual day, on January 5, Rishan was playing near the house. At that time, the dog dragged him up the stairs and started biting him, a senior police official said.