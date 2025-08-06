Bengaluru: Elderly Man Duped Of 1.77 Crore In Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud

Bengaluru: An elderly man was duped of Rs 1.77 cr by the cyber fraudsters in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday. G. Vasanth Kumar (81), a resident of NGEF Layout in Sadanandanagar, was the victim of cyber fraud. A case was registered at CEN Police Station in the city's East Division on July 23 based on his complaint.
Sandeep Jadhav, who called on July 5 in the name of Mumbai's Colaba Police, threatened Vasanth Kumar by saying that crores of rupees had been transferred from his Aadhaar number to the name of Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways.
The complaint stated that the fraudster, who had digitally arrested him from July 9 to July 15, had created fear by showing a fake arrest warrant on WhatsApp through a video call, police said.
Vasanth Kumar, who believed that he (Sandeep Jadhav) was a real Mumbai policeman, gave details of his five bank accounts as instructed by the fraudsters. And they said that the money in the account needs to be kept safe in another account, and an investigation needs to be conducted. And after that, your money will be transferred to the respective bank account.
As per the instructions of the fraudsters, Vasanth Kumar transferred Rs 1.77 cr to their various bank accounts. After transferring the money, fraudsters disconnected the call.
After the investigation was completed, when the money was not transferred back to his account, he realised that he had been cheated, Vasanth Kumar mentioned in the complaint.
G. Vasant Kumar has filed a complaint with the East Division Cyber Crime Police Station and requested to return of the money lost due to fraud.
