ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Elderly Man Duped Of 1.77 Crore In Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud

Fraudsters posing as cops tricked Vasanth into believing that crores of rupees had been transferred from his Aadhaar number to Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways.

Bengaluru: Elderly Man Duped Of 1.77 Crore In Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: An elderly man was duped of Rs 1.77 cr by the cyber fraudsters in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday. G. Vasanth Kumar (81), a resident of NGEF Layout in Sadanandanagar, was the victim of cyber fraud. A case was registered at CEN Police Station in the city's East Division on July 23 based on his complaint.

Sandeep Jadhav, who called on July 5 in the name of Mumbai's Colaba Police, threatened Vasanth Kumar by saying that crores of rupees had been transferred from his Aadhaar number to the name of Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways.

The complaint stated that the fraudster, who had digitally arrested him from July 9 to July 15, had created fear by showing a fake arrest warrant on WhatsApp through a video call, police said.

Vasanth Kumar, who believed that he (Sandeep Jadhav) was a real Mumbai policeman, gave details of his five bank accounts as instructed by the fraudsters. And they said that the money in the account needs to be kept safe in another account, and an investigation needs to be conducted. And after that, your money will be transferred to the respective bank account.

As per the instructions of the fraudsters, Vasanth Kumar transferred Rs 1.77 cr to their various bank accounts. After transferring the money, fraudsters disconnected the call.

After the investigation was completed, when the money was not transferred back to his account, he realised that he had been cheated, Vasanth Kumar mentioned in the complaint.

G. Vasant Kumar has filed a complaint with the East Division Cyber Crime Police Station and requested to return of the money lost due to fraud.

Read More

  1. Hyderabad Techie Loses Rs 1.48 Crore To Online Honeytrap Scam Via Matrimony Platform
  2. Over 300 Duped By Fake App In Andhra Pradesh’s Madanapalle

Bengaluru: An elderly man was duped of Rs 1.77 cr by the cyber fraudsters in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday. G. Vasanth Kumar (81), a resident of NGEF Layout in Sadanandanagar, was the victim of cyber fraud. A case was registered at CEN Police Station in the city's East Division on July 23 based on his complaint.

Sandeep Jadhav, who called on July 5 in the name of Mumbai's Colaba Police, threatened Vasanth Kumar by saying that crores of rupees had been transferred from his Aadhaar number to the name of Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways.

The complaint stated that the fraudster, who had digitally arrested him from July 9 to July 15, had created fear by showing a fake arrest warrant on WhatsApp through a video call, police said.

Vasanth Kumar, who believed that he (Sandeep Jadhav) was a real Mumbai policeman, gave details of his five bank accounts as instructed by the fraudsters. And they said that the money in the account needs to be kept safe in another account, and an investigation needs to be conducted. And after that, your money will be transferred to the respective bank account.

As per the instructions of the fraudsters, Vasanth Kumar transferred Rs 1.77 cr to their various bank accounts. After transferring the money, fraudsters disconnected the call.

After the investigation was completed, when the money was not transferred back to his account, he realised that he had been cheated, Vasanth Kumar mentioned in the complaint.

G. Vasant Kumar has filed a complaint with the East Division Cyber Crime Police Station and requested to return of the money lost due to fraud.

Read More

  1. Hyderabad Techie Loses Rs 1.48 Crore To Online Honeytrap Scam Via Matrimony Platform
  2. Over 300 Duped By Fake App In Andhra Pradesh’s Madanapalle

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIGITAL ARRESTCYBER FRAUDBENGALURUELDERLY MAN DUPED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.