Bengaluru: Elderly Man Duped Of 1.77 Crore In Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud

Bengaluru: An elderly man was duped of Rs 1.77 cr by the cyber fraudsters in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday. G. Vasanth Kumar (81), a resident of NGEF Layout in Sadanandanagar, was the victim of cyber fraud. A case was registered at CEN Police Station in the city's East Division on July 23 based on his complaint.

Sandeep Jadhav, who called on July 5 in the name of Mumbai's Colaba Police, threatened Vasanth Kumar by saying that crores of rupees had been transferred from his Aadhaar number to the name of Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways.

The complaint stated that the fraudster, who had digitally arrested him from July 9 to July 15, had created fear by showing a fake arrest warrant on WhatsApp through a video call, police said.