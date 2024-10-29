ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Doctors Remove 2-cm Fishbone From Sexagenarian's Stomach

The endoscopic images of the fishbone and (right) Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A team of doctors at Fortis Hospital in the city successfully removed a 2-cm-long fishbone from the stomach of a sexagenarian. The elderly person has been suffering from various stomach ailments for the past five years.

Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, the gastrointestinal surgeon at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, informed ETV Bharat about the successful procedure.

A fishbone got stuck in the patient's throat about five years ago and subsequently landed in his stomach. He underwent an endoscopy to remove it but some parts remained inside which kept troubling him throughout the years.