Bengaluru: Doctors Remove 2-cm Fishbone From Sexagenarian's Stomach

The elderly underwent an endoscopy to remove the bone but some parts of it remained inside his stomach which kept troubling him throughout the years.

The endoscopic images of the fishbone and (right) Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan
The endoscopic images of the fishbone and (right) Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan (ETV Bharat)
Published : 3 minutes ago

Bengaluru: A team of doctors at Fortis Hospital in the city successfully removed a 2-cm-long fishbone from the stomach of a sexagenarian. The elderly person has been suffering from various stomach ailments for the past five years.

Dr Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, the gastrointestinal surgeon at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, informed ETV Bharat about the successful procedure.

A fishbone got stuck in the patient's throat about five years ago and subsequently landed in his stomach. He underwent an endoscopy to remove it but some parts remained inside which kept troubling him throughout the years.

The person developed various stomach ailments and ran from one hospital to the other for relief, which kept eluding him. As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Fortis where Dr Srinivasan successfully removed the leftover bone.

Dr Srinivasan said recently, a patient was found with a thorn stuck in the omentum (the layer of tissue surrounding the abdominal organs) and had to undergo a laparoscopy for its removal. During the medical procedure, surgeons found the patient was suffering from gallbladder and umbilical hernia.

