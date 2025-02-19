Bengaluru Doctor Shocked By Woman's Request: 'Suggest Medicine To Kill My Mother-In-Law'

Bengaluru: How far can someone go to cause harm to others? A woman in Bengaluru city allegedly contacted a doctor on WhatsApp, seeking advice on medication to kill her 70-year-old mother-in-law over a domestic dispute. The shocking incident came to light after the doctor, appalled by the request, apprised the Sanjay Nagar police.

The woman reportedly found Dr Sunil Kumar’s contact on Instagram and messaged him on WhatsApp, asking him to suggest ways to administer tablets which would act as a slow poison for mother-in-law. Taken aback by her message, the doctor responded that his role was to save lives and he would rather prefer to be a life saver.

A few moments later, the woman deleted all the chats on WhatsApp, leaving the doctor confused whether the messages were a part of a prank or a genuine threat. Concerned about the implications, the doctor immediately filed a complaint at the Sanjay Nagar Police Station against the woman who asked her tablets to kill her mother-in-law.

Prank Or Real?

"This was really disturbing. It is strange but seems a serious case. The woman asked for tablets to kill her mother-in-law, alleging that latter was mistreating and torturing her everyday. But as doctors, it is our duty is to save lives. We are aware of the consequences of neglecting elderly. No one is concerned about such incidents, but I felt it was important to bring this matter to the notice of the authorities. Hence I have lodged a complaint against the woman," Dr Sunil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint. "The woman's phone number is currently switched off. It might have been a prank message, but we are taking it seriously and verifying all details. An investigation is underway on the basis of the doctor's complaint," said a senior official of the Sanjay Nagar police station.