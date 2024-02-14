Karnataka: Deadline for High Security Number Plates Extended by Three Months

Bengaluru : Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy today announced that the period for installation of High Security Registration Number Plate (HSRP) for vehicles will be extended by 3 months.

Answering a question from Congress member Madhu G. Made Gowda during the question hour of the Legislative Council session, the Transport Minister said the deadline for fitting high security number plates is being extended as it is not done along expected lines now. "The deadline for installation of high security number plates will expire on February 17, 2024. The installation of new number plates has not been done at the expected level. Therefore, we will extend the deadline period for vehicles," he said.

"Already 18,32,787 vehicles have been fitted with high security number plates in the state. Only 9.16 percent of the number plates have been fitted in the state. In other states, it is fast. In our state, it is late," he said.

The deadline was given for November 2023. But since the installation was not done at the expected level then, for the first time, the Minister of Transport had ordered to extend the time till February 17, 2024. However, the time has been extended for the second time as there was no progress even in the second opportunity.