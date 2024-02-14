Karnataka: Deadline for High Security Number Plates Extended by Three Months

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

Karnataka: Deadline for High Security Number Plates Extended by 3 Months

Only 9.16 percent of the vehicles have been fitted with High Security Number Plates in Karnataka. The present deadline for their installation will expire on February 17, 2024. Following this, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced further extension of deadline by 3 months.

Bengaluru : Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy today announced that the period for installation of High Security Registration Number Plate (HSRP) for vehicles will be extended by 3 months.

Answering a question from Congress member Madhu G. Made Gowda during the question hour of the Legislative Council session, the Transport Minister said the deadline for fitting high security number plates is being extended as it is not done along expected lines now. "The deadline for installation of high security number plates will expire on February 17, 2024. The installation of new number plates has not been done at the expected level. Therefore, we will extend the deadline period for vehicles," he said.

"Already 18,32,787 vehicles have been fitted with high security number plates in the state. Only 9.16 percent of the number plates have been fitted in the state. In other states, it is fast. In our state, it is late," he said.

The deadline was given for November 2023. But since the installation was not done at the expected level then, for the first time, the Minister of Transport had ordered to extend the time till February 17, 2024. However, the time has been extended for the second time as there was no progress even in the second opportunity.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Number PlatesHigh SecurityKarnatakaBengaluruTransport Minister

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.