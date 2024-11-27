Bengaluru Court Sentences 4 Police Personnel To 7 Years In Jail In Lockup Death Case

Bengaluru: The CID special court in Bengaluru has sentenced four police personnel to 7-years in prison in the lockup death case of an accused detained on suspicion.

The personnel have been sentenced for physically assaulting 42-year-old Mahendra Rathod, a native of Odisha, and causing his death. The then head constable of the crime branch of Jeevan Bhimanagar police station, Ejaz Khan, constables Keshav Murthy, Mohan Ram and Siddappa Bommanahalli have been sentenced to 7 years in prison and fined Rs 30,000 respectively.

Mahendra Rathod, a suspect in a theft case registered at Jeevan Bhimanagar police station, was brought to the police station on March 19, 2016. Mahendra Rathod, who was working in a house in HAL Phase 2, was accused of stealing Rs 3.2 lakh from the same house. Accordingly, Mahendra Rathod, who was brought to the police station, collapsed and died in the evening after experiencing breathing problems and chest pain. The CID investigation confirmed that he died in police custody as a result of the negligence and physical assault of the police personnel.

In 2019, the CID officials had filed a chargesheet in the court against the four personnel responsible for the death of the deceased. Krishnaveni had argued as the special government prosecutor in the case. The CID special court, which conducted the trial, found the accused police personnel guilty.