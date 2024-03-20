Bengaluru: Couple Threatens Neighbour for Asking to Keep Window Shut during Private Acts

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A 44-year-old woman has complained to the Girinagar police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday after a couple threatened her following her advise to them to keep their window shut while indulging in intimate acts. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

The complainant woman's residence is close to that of the accused couple, police sources said. The complainant's house door is directly across from the bedroom of the couple. The victim, unable to tolerate the couple's amorous behavior in her presence, had asked them to shut their room's window.

The accused, infuriated by this, had mistreated the victim and her relatives. The victim also reported to the police that she had received threats from the accused regarding rape and serious harm. Not only that, but the couple who live in the building—its owner and his son—have also made attempts to harm her.

The victim has asked for legal action and protection from the police. Case has been registered under sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting woman's modesty), and 34 (act committed by multiple persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.