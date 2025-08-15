Bengaluru Communities Mark 79th Independence Day With Unity And Reflection

Bengaluru: Mosques and churches across Bengaluru marked India’s 79th Independence Day with flag hoisting, prayers, and messages of unity. Community leaders, students, and activists distributed sweets, exchanged greetings, and renewed their commitment to serve society and work towards nation-building.
At Masjid-e-Taha in Mathikere, the celebrations carried a deeper message — addressing present-day socio-political challenges while recalling the shared sacrifices that brought India freedom.
Unity in Diversity: A Call from the Pulpit
Samiullah Khan, President of the Karnataka Mohammadiyara Kannada Vedike, highlighted the role of unity in the country's freedom struggle and warned against forces dividing communities.
"India’s independence was achieved through the contributions of all communities," he said. "Our Constitution is under pressure today, and we must guard against communal divisions. The tradition of respect between religions must continue."
He noted that Masjid-e-Taha has for decades been a hub of educational and community programs, with the Quran's Kannada translation engraved above its doors as a message of inclusivity. Madrasas and mosques, he added, play a role in promoting peace and love for the country while reaching out to other faiths.
Warnings on Misinformation and Division
Kannada author and poet Dr. Khasim Mallige Madu spoke about the dangers of misinformation and its role in spreading hatred. "Misinformation on social media is being used to incite violence," he said. "We must learn to separate truth from lies and focus on human values, not just education. Our goal should be a society where religious differences cannot divide us."
He also warned of a "constitutional crisis" and urged people to work towards harmony despite political forces attempting to sow discord.
Shared Sacrifice, Shared Future
S. Somashekar, District President of the Lions Club of Bangalore, reminded participants that Hindus and Muslims fought together for independence. "No one can break the tradition of love and brotherhood among India’s communities," he said. "We must nurture our relationships and protect the values of unity in diversity — the dream of our freedom fighters."
Usman Sharif, Secretary of the Jumma Masjid Trust Board (Qadriya Masjid), called on young people to serve society without discrimination. "Serve the poor and the deserving, irrespective of religion or caste," he urged. "Only then can we build the nation on secular foundations, promote unity, and strengthen national integrity."
Freedom From and Freedom For
Rev. Dr. Victor Lobo SJ, Vice-Chancellor of St. Joseph University, offered a broader vision of independence. "Freedom is not only from oppression, illiteracy, and narrow thinking, but also for uplifting the marginalised," he said. "We must avoid divisions of caste, creed, language, or religion if we want to build the India envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and our freedom fighters."
Former Income Tax Commissioner Muralidhara Dandagi expressed his joy at hoisting the national flag in front of Masjid-e-Taha. "History teaches us that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and others fought together for freedom,” he said. “We must not fall prey to divisive forces, but instead work together to make India great again.”
The day’s events across Bengaluru reflected a recurring theme — that India’s strength lies in its unity, and safeguarding this unity is essential for protecting the freedoms hard-won by past generations.
