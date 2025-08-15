ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Communities Mark 79th Independence Day With Unity And Reflection

Bengaluru: Mosques and churches across Bengaluru marked India’s 79th Independence Day with flag hoisting, prayers, and messages of unity. Community leaders, students, and activists distributed sweets, exchanged greetings, and renewed their commitment to serve society and work towards nation-building.

At Masjid-e-Taha in Mathikere, the celebrations carried a deeper message — addressing present-day socio-political challenges while recalling the shared sacrifices that brought India freedom.

Unity in Diversity: A Call from the Pulpit

Samiullah Khan, President of the Karnataka Mohammadiyara Kannada Vedike, highlighted the role of unity in the country's freedom struggle and warned against forces dividing communities.

"India’s independence was achieved through the contributions of all communities," he said. "Our Constitution is under pressure today, and we must guard against communal divisions. The tradition of respect between religions must continue."

He noted that Masjid-e-Taha has for decades been a hub of educational and community programs, with the Quran's Kannada translation engraved above its doors as a message of inclusivity. Madrasas and mosques, he added, play a role in promoting peace and love for the country while reaching out to other faiths.

Warnings on Misinformation and Division

Kannada author and poet Dr. Khasim Mallige Madu spoke about the dangers of misinformation and its role in spreading hatred. "Misinformation on social media is being used to incite violence," he said. "We must learn to separate truth from lies and focus on human values, not just education. Our goal should be a society where religious differences cannot divide us."