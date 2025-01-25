ETV Bharat / state

'Bengaluru Closed For North India' Post Sparks Debate Online

Bengaluru: A social media post stating that "Bengaluru is closed for North India" has gone viral, generating debate about the Kannada language row online.

In a post on 'X', a social media user stated: "Bengaluru is closed for North India and neighbouring states who don’t want to learn Kannada. They don’t need Bengaluru if they can’t respect the language and culture."

The recent post by Babruvahana (@Paarmatma) has garnered significant attention, with over 115,000 views, 198 reposts, and 1,839 likes. (at the time this was written) Reacting to the post, a social media user who claimed to be a "migrant to Bengaluru" said the post might sound a bit harsh.

"But whenever I see people in Bengaluru completely disregard Kannada as some sort of tribal language and even look down on those who speak Kannada as illiterates, even in corporate offices, I feel very pained. Kannada is a phenomenally rich language that has received the most literary awards, including Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith awards (sic)," he said.

He suggested it was time for Kannadigas to create a movement for Kannada pride in a positive way rather than resorting to a negative backlash.