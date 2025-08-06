Bengaluru Civic Polls Likely In Feb 2026; Final Ward List By Nov 30: Karnataka Govt Tells Supreme Court

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru civic body elections will likely be held in February 2026, the Karnataka Government told the Supreme Court in an affidavit.
The last elections, before reorganisation, to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were held in August 2015 and covered 198 wards, while the council's term ended in September 2020. The polls have faced repeated delays, allegedly due to legal and administrative hurdles.
With the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Act now in force since May 15, when the cabinet decided to reorganise the body into the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the state has committed to completing key preparatory steps before the end of this year.
Election timeline
In an ongoing case before the Supreme Court, the Karnataka Government has submitted a detailed timeline for completing the processes of delimitation and ward reservation. According to the affidavit, the process for the polls will begin on July 19, with the issuing of a notification, while November 30 is the date for the final notification on ward delimitation.
Once the ward reservation notification is issued, the State Election Commission (SEC) will require approximately two months to complete tasks such as updating voter rolls, reassigning voters to newly delimited wards, and preparing polling logistics.
SEC seeks time for preparations
The SEC Commissioner G.S. Sangreshi confirmed that the poll body will initiate the election process starting November 1, as directed by the Supreme Court. “We will begin our process from November 1, once the government completes its responsibilities related to delimitation and ward reservation,” Sangreshi said.
He also highlighted a legal ambiguity in the Greater Bengaluru Act, which does not clarify whether the 2023 Assembly electoral rolls can be reused or if a new roll must be prepared.
“The Act is silent on the use of electoral rolls,” Sangreshi noted. “We have written to the Urban Development Department seeking clarification. We are, however, equipped to generate voter rolls within the framework of the law.”
The SEC has requested two to three months from November 1 to complete election preparations, aligning with the timeline projected for the February 2026 elections.
Former opposition leader speaks
Speaking to ETV Bharat, former BBMP Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid confirmed that the final reservation list is due by November 30 and that preparations for the elections can only begin after that date.
“Only after November 30 will the real groundwork start,” said Wajid. “The Election Commission has to carry out tasks such as voter surveys and ward-wise adjustments, which will take about two months. Therefore, elections cannot be held immediately.”
Wajid added that if everything goes according to the government's affidavit, the civic body elections would most likely take place in February 2026.
Pending elections in other cities
Apart from Bengaluru, civic elections in Mysuru, Tumakuru, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru have also been pending for over two years. A petition regarding this is expected to be heard by the court this week.
