ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Building Collapse: One More Body Recovered; Death Toll Mounts To 9

The death toll in the Bengaluru building collapse has increased to nine as one more body was found was from the spot.

Bengaluru Building Collapse: One More Body Recovered; Death Toll Mounts To 9
File photo of rescue operation underway after a under construction building collapsed in Bengaluru (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Bengaluru: One more body was recovered on Friday during a search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya here, taking the death toll to nine, police said.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred during heavy downpour on Tuesday, they said.

"One more body has been recovered during the search operation. The deceased has been identified as Elumalai," a senior police officer said. The building owner, his son and contractor have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had visited the spot and announced an exgratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of the deceased. Karnataka minister Bairati Suresh, MC Sudhakar, MLA Bairati Basavaraj and other Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials accompanied the Chief Minister to the spot.

The Chief Minister slammed the owner of the building for carrying on with the construction despite a stop-work notice from authorities. He had pointed out that the collapse occurred due to substandard construction practices and not heavy rains.

Siddaramaiah had assured strict action against the owner, contractors, and engineers and ordered the issuance of notices to the officials who turned a blind eye to the illegal construction.

Bengaluru: One more body was recovered on Friday during a search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya here, taking the death toll to nine, police said.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred during heavy downpour on Tuesday, they said.

"One more body has been recovered during the search operation. The deceased has been identified as Elumalai," a senior police officer said. The building owner, his son and contractor have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had visited the spot and announced an exgratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of the deceased. Karnataka minister Bairati Suresh, MC Sudhakar, MLA Bairati Basavaraj and other Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials accompanied the Chief Minister to the spot.

The Chief Minister slammed the owner of the building for carrying on with the construction despite a stop-work notice from authorities. He had pointed out that the collapse occurred due to substandard construction practices and not heavy rains.

Siddaramaiah had assured strict action against the owner, contractors, and engineers and ordered the issuance of notices to the officials who turned a blind eye to the illegal construction.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUILDING COLLAPSE IN BENGALURUKARNATAKA GOVERNMENTKARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAHBENGALURU CIVIC BODYBENGALURU BUILDING COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.