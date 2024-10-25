Bengaluru Building Collapse: One More Body Recovered; Death Toll Mounts To 9

Bengaluru: One more body was recovered on Friday during a search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya here, taking the death toll to nine, police said.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred during heavy downpour on Tuesday, they said.

"One more body has been recovered during the search operation. The deceased has been identified as Elumalai," a senior police officer said. The building owner, his son and contractor have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had visited the spot and announced an exgratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of the deceased. Karnataka minister Bairati Suresh, MC Sudhakar, MLA Bairati Basavaraj and other Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials accompanied the Chief Minister to the spot.

The Chief Minister slammed the owner of the building for carrying on with the construction despite a stop-work notice from authorities. He had pointed out that the collapse occurred due to substandard construction practices and not heavy rains.

Siddaramaiah had assured strict action against the owner, contractors, and engineers and ordered the issuance of notices to the officials who turned a blind eye to the illegal construction.