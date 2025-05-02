Bengaluru Braces For Daily Showers Till May 6; One Killed In Tree Fall

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has entered the pre-monsoon season with daily showers expected through the first week of May. The city experienced light rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, marking the beginning of a wetter spell that is likely to affect traffic and daily life in the coming days.

A tragic incident was reported on Kathriguppe Main Road around 7:30 pm, where a tree fell on an autorickshaw near a bus stop. The driver, identified as Mahesh, a 45-year-old resident of Ittamadu, died on the spot. His family has filed a complaint under the Unnatural Death Report (UDR) category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers across the city almost every day through May 6. Rainfall is expected mostly during the afternoon and evening hours until May 3. A brief respite is anticipated on May 4, with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. The intensity is expected to increase again from May 5 onwards. Daytime temperatures will likely remain around 33°C, while nighttime lows are expected to stay near 21°C.

Alongside the rain, the city’s air quality remains a concern. The IMD has predicted an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 88, which falls under the "moderate" category.

The showers follow a prolonged dry spell in March. IMD and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that rainfall across Karnataka has now exceeded expectations. “Until March 30, Karnataka had received only 13 mm of rain against the expected 13.1 mm. But by April 30, the figure rose to 68.8 mm, surpassing the normal 45.9 mm for the month,” said an IMD scientist. “That’s nearly 50 per cent above average.” Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on weather alerts.