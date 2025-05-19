ETV Bharat / state

Torrential Rains Lash Bengaluru: CCB Office Flooded, Homes Inundated Across The City

Bengaluru: Heavy overnight rains pounded Bengaluru, submerging several areas, flooding homes, and crippling normal life across the city on Monday. Overflowing stormwater drains led to water entering residences and offices, with commuters left stranded on waterlogged roads.

The downpour wreaked havoc in multiple neighbourhoods as storm drains failed to cope with the volume of rainwater. Notably, the office of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Shanthinagar was flooded, causing damage to several documents and disrupting investigative operations. Water accumulated up to knee level on the ground floor of the building, and the situation remained unchanged well into Monday morning.

Authorities said some official records might have been damaged, and an assessment of the losses is currently underway. The CCB office had recently been relocated from an ageing structure in Chamarajpet to the Shanthinagar building due to safety concerns. Despite paying lakhs in rent for the new premises, inadequate rainwater management has added to the woes of the staff.

Residential Areas Bear the Brunt

Several low-lying residential areas including Horamavu, Kaverinagar, and Sampangi Ramnagar were inundated as rainwater gushed into homes. In Horamavu, ground-floor houses were flooded, damaging furniture and appliances. Residents struggled to drain out the water as daily routines were thrown into disarray.

Roads across Bommanahalli, Electronic City, and Bellandur resembled shallow rivers, with waterlogged stretches bringing traffic to a crawl. In Jayanagar and BTM Layout, multiple trees were uprooted, adding to the chaos.